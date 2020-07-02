ENTERPRISE — The Northeast Oregon Economic Development District, with funding from Business Oregon, is offering grants for small businesses that have experienced at least a 50% reduction in revenue in the months of March or April and were unable to access federal coronavirus relief programs.
The district received funding to make grants to businesses and nonprofit organizations in Baker, Union and Wallowa counties.
“If we do not allocate all available funding after the first round of applications are due (July 8), we will re-open the application period,” according to the press release from the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District.
The application is available in English and in Spanish (and other languages upon request). Applicants need to read the qualifications carefully.
“If you are operating a sole proprietorship and do not have a registered assumed business name, please include a copy of your Schedule C tax return with your application,” the press release stated.
The initial deadline will be Wednesday, July 8, at midnight.
Links: English form: https://www.neoedd.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/English_State-of-Oregon-COVID-19-Emergency-Business-Grant-Application.pdf
Spanish form: https://www.neoedd.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Spanish-COVID-19-Emergency-Business-Grant-Application_spa.pdf
The districted also noted the application from Business Oregon is a PDF, not an online form. It may not save your answers.
“We recommend testing it first,” according to the press release. “If it doesn’t save the form after you fill it out, try printing and then scanning and emailing the completed form.”
Applicants also can print it blank, write in answers and scan and email the form. To submit an application, email as follows:
• Union County applicants use UnionGrants@neoedd.org
• Wallowa County applicants use WallowaGrants@neoedd.org
• Baker County applicants use BakerGrants@neoedd.org
You may also mail forms to the NEOEDD office (101 NE First St., Suite 100, Enterprise 97828), but the office must receive it by the deadline, and postmarks do not count for that. If you have questions about completing the application or need a printed copy, contact NEOEDD staff at 541-426-3598.
Money from the state general and Lottery funds are paying for the program. The district also applied for access to additional federal funding through Business Oregon.
“If we are successful in receiving those funds, the qualifications will be slightly less stringent in most respects,” the press release stated.
To be notified when that funding is available, fill out this form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScB5kPporaNofahdBusONt7sH_5AaHvxv6tplNzQIbxgeD7jA/viewform.
