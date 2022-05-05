LA GRANDE — Grande Ronde Hospital in La Grande announced the hiring of new Senior Director of Human Resources Kathy Dagnon on Tuesday, May 3.
Dagnon fills the position after previously serving as the interim at the position twice over the last few years. She served as interim HR senior director for a brief stint in 2018 and has also held the position since last January. According to a press release from the hospital, Dagnon is eager to take on the position full-time and move to Northeastern Oregon.
“I am so happy to call La Grande my home and am honored to be able to join the amazing team I have come to know and to admire here at Grande Ronde,” Dagnon said in the press release. “I am passionate about working together for the benefit of our organization and the communities we serve.”
Dagnon earned a master's of business administration with a human resources emphasis in 2005 at the University of Phoenix. She also has undergraduate experience in social work and psychology.
Before joining Grande Ronde Hospital, Dagnon worked for a national recruiting firm and was located in Oregon, California, Arizona, Wisconsin and Texas. Dagnon later worked as vice president of human resources for the Ector County Health Care District in Odessa, Texas, before opening her own human resources consulting firm.
Coming off the two stints as interim senior director of human resources, Dagnon is now set to take on the position full-time at Grande Ronde Hospital.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.