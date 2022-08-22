WALLOWA — The severe hailstorm that battered the Wallowa School District’s campus earlier this month will not shake its financial stability
“Insurance should take care of everything we need, we should be fine," Wallowa School District Superintendent Tammy Jones said.
The superintendent said representatives of the school district’s insurance companies have indicated that the Wallowa School District will have most of its loses covered. This means the new roofs all of the school district’s major buildings now need, will be covered by insurance, Jones said. She said that as long as a building has a foundation, most restoration work will be covered by insurance.
The roof replacement work will be done starting with the roofs most seriously damaged. The roof of the high school’s gym and the building that houses the school district’s vocation-agriculture and music programs, will be replaced first. Next the roof of Wallowa Elementary School will be replaced and finally the roof of Wallowa High School. The goal is to have all of the roofs replaced before winter, Jones said.
Temporary repair measures for the roofs have already been taken. Tarps have been placed over the roofs of the high school gym and the building housing the school district’s vocation-agriculture and music programs. Sealing work has been done on the roofs of the elementary school and the high school.
Some water from the thunderstorm that brought the hail seeped through the damaged roofs. Computers and printers in classrooms were seriously damaged as a result but little else. Jones said it has not been determined if insurance will cover the cost of the lost computers and printers.
Items lost to the hailstorm include the school district’s greenhouse, its Ford Expedition SUV, the scoreboard and field lights at the football field. Jones said it is not known if insurance will cover these losses.
Another expense the Wallowa School District will have to pay for will be the vacuuming up of the glass that fell from the football field lights to the field. About half of the field will have to be vacuumed before games can be played on it, Jones said.
The Aug. 11 hailstorm hit the Wallowa School District hard but it struck the Wallowa community with equal force, leaving a high percentage of its homes with badly damaged roofs and windows. The school district will reach out to storm victims in a big way on Friday, Aug. 26, when it will conduct an open house from noon to 2 p.m. Many items will be provided to families at the event including shoes, bedding, backpacks and clothing.
School will start in the Wallowa School District on Monday, Aug. 29, four days later than originally scheduled due to the storm.
Jones said the school district’s staff wants to make sure everything possible is done to help families, especially their children.
“We want to make sure that the kids feel safe and cared for," Jones said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.