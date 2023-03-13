ELGIN — One of Elgin’s most historic and enduring businesses, C-Zers Drive-In, 1390 Division St., has a new owner, Leah Gifford.

Its former owner, Andy Campo, sold the business in January to 4 Gifford Girls doing business as C-Zers Drive-In. Gifford will retain the C-Zers Drive-In business name for its historical value and branding.

