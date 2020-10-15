ENTERPRISE — The historic Depot in Enterprise is planning some changes, even as the tourist season winds down and the business closes for the winter, according to the owners.
The coffee shop, gift shop and combination B&B and campground is housed in the 1908 building that once was the railroad depot in Enterprise, then located along the tracks near where Wallowa County Grain Growers now stands.
“It was well used in the early 1900s,” said Leita Barlow, who with daughter Amy Roseberry owns and operates the business.
Barlow said when the railroad decommissioned stations, most of the older, wooden ones were burned down. Somehow, she said, the Enterprise depot was spared. In the 1980s, it was moved down the road from Enterprise to its current location near Joseph and used as a residence. And a previous owner began using it for overnight lodging.
Now, Barlow and Roseberry have expanded that lodging to include units such as an old Burlington Northern caboose, a tepee, a yurt and others.
But it’s the coffee shop and gift shop that will be seeing the changes, Barlow said. She said they purchased most of the equipment from the recently closed Red Horse Coffee Traders in Joseph — except for their espresso machine.
“We just do drip coffee,” she said.
They do sell the popular coffee beans Red Horse provided.
“That’s all we sell because it’s so wonderful,” she said.
Barlow’s other daughter, Autumn Roseberry, lives in Alaska but also contributes to the Depot. She provides a variety of arts and crafts for sale in the gift shop. In addition to the coffee beans and gifts, the shop also sells a variety of snack items.
The Depot is planning a “grand reopening” in April, and Barlow said they have plans for a variety of seasonal events for next year.
“That way it’ll be nice enough weather we can all sit outside and keep our distance because of the virus,” she said.
As for now, the Depot has no regular hours, but customers can arrange via its website to stop into the lobby or view what’s available to order.
“We have a variety of products,” Barlow said. “Something for everybody.”
The website is www.thedepotjoseph.com. Contact by email at thedepotjosephore@gmail.com or by phone at 916-202-3609.
“If people want to arrange a time to come in and get something from the gift shop, we can do that,” she said. “We’re here for the locals; we’re neighbors.”
