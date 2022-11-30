Dr. Nick West with patient
Dr. Nick West examines patient Bill Smergut during a visit at Winding Waters Medical Clinic on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. An Imbler High School graduate, West is now on staff at the Wallowa County health center.

 Josh Rindfleisch/Wallowa County Chieftain

ENTERPRISE — Dr. Nick West, a board certified family physician, is hanging his doctor’s shingle and taking new patients at Winding Waters Medical Clinic, Enterprise.

West’s return to Northeastern Oregon is the fulfillment of a long-held dream to serve the health care needs of rural families and patients in his home territory.

