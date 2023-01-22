IMBLER — The former Imbler Country Market, 350 Ruckman Ave., has new owners, Johnny and Malinda Gunnels, and a shortened store name, Imbler Market.
The Gunnels purchased the business on Dec. 20, 2022, from Karen and Glen Olson. For Malinda Gunnels, it seemed like a natural acquisition.
“I’ve worked there on and off for the past five years, so I got to know about it and I got to know Karen and Glen," she said.
The Gunnels have a heart-felt connection to this iconic symbol of Imbler’s founding.
“My husband grew up here in Imbler and Summerville, and he graduated from Imbler,” Malinda Gunnels said. “His home was right beside the fire department, so this is home to us. The store is a piece of home that we want to keep in our community, and through it we’ll try to help our community and locals a little bit more.”
Prior to this career jump, Gunnels said she was able to be an at-home mother when their three kids were young, an opportunity she appreciates. The kids are nearly all grown now, but they are a close-knit family, and they work together.
“Our youngest is 17, and he helps out at the store. Our daughter works for us, and the oldest son works with his dad in construction,” she said.
Malinda and Johnny Gunnels want to preserve the historic store and at the same time, improve on the inventory.
“I’m bringing in more hot foods for our kids and farmers,” she said. “I’ll be shopping at Winco and Costco in Washington to get some good buys, so I can lower food prices at the store for our community.”
Right now, Gunnels said the store offers sub sandwiches, pizzas, chicken strips, jojos, hot homemade soup and farm fresh eggs. The movie rentals and DVD inventory have been permanently removed from the store to allow a food buffet and nachos bar.
“We’re trying to bring in a little more variety into the store,” she said. “Already it feels different inside the store and more open with that change.”
The Imbler Market will continue to offer their famous pepperoni, along with commonly sought-after household goods. Gunnels is also going to start working with local vendors to bring in specialty items and farm foods.
“I’ve also bought from Bit by Bit Farms, who make their own freeze-dried candy,” she said. “I’m going to get some local vendors for the summer and carry more locally harvested, fresh foods.”
They will continue to sell juices, bottled water, milk and a variety of beer. Of course, Gunnels will continue to sell beef jerky, and is trying to bring other meats into the store.
“I’m waiting for a phone call back from Hines Meats to see if we can get a few things from them,” she said.
Imbler Market has always been a magnet for Imbler High School kids, who wanted an option to school lunches, so it’s not uncommon to see about 20 to 30 kids converge on the store starting around 12:15 p.m. on school days.
“It’s nice and busy at lunch time,” she said.
