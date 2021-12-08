IMBLER — A Union County resident recently earned national recognition for her contributions to workplace safety efforts.
Reva Hartenstein, a native of Imbler, was nominated for the Rising Stars of Safety Award by the National Safety Council. Hartenstein’s hard work toward ensuring workplace safety in Eastern Oregon earned her the recognition from the Chicago-based national nonprofit.
“When I got the award, I was very surprised and humbled,” Hartenstein said. “There are 80-plus employees at SAIF that are very good at what they do and could have gotten the award. I’m very fortunate to have a team that is very supportive of one another.”
Hartenstein is in her sixth year working as a senior safety management consultant at the State Accident Insurance Fund Corporation, Oregon’s workers’ compensation company. She is also a member of the Broken Top chapter of the American Society of Safety Professionals, which services businesses and organizations in Northeastern Oregon.
A 2010 graduate of Imbler High School, Hartenstein enjoys providing support to businesses in the area she grew up in. Her family has been in Imbler for decades, and Hartenstein has been working out of Imbler for the last five years. She noted that sometimes resources and support are not as readily available in the eastern part of Oregon as they are on the west side.
“I’m very grateful to be able to live and work here and provide that support to really important businesses that need support in our area,” she said.
Hartentein’s main tasks involve the safety and health side of SAIF Corporation, working with more than 80 businesses in Northeastern Oregon. She supports businesses in their safety and health efforts, guiding managers and owners in safety protocol and preventative strategies. Hartenstein’s day can include a multitude of duties, such as fielding questions and offering resources, long-term safety plans and overall customer support.
“My goal every day is to partner with those businesses in creating the safest possible workspace,” she said.
Hartenstein’s hard work and dedication have earned her national recognition, but she credits the support of her network in making it this far. She stated that she is one of about 70 SAIF Corporation employees but also has connections through the American Society of Safety Professionals and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
“I went into safety not knowing a darn thing and I had coworkers that could have easily just ignored me, but they were incredibly supportive and mentored me,” she said. “They nominated me, so I’m very grateful for the folks I get to work with.”
Hartenstein has expanded her efforts beyond her position at SAIF, taking over the chair position for the Blue Mountain Occupational Safety & Health Conference. The conference is hosted annually in Pendleton and serves as the largest health and safety conference in Northeastern Oregon — roughly 300 attendees come to the conference. Hartenstein has also used her experience in agriculture to assist farmers and ranchers in creating safe workplaces.
After six years in the industry, Hartenstein sometimes reflects back on her beginnings. She credits the mentors and coworkers early on for helping her learn the ropes, a role she hopes to play for future workers in the health and safety field.
“A big part of it is paying it forward,” she said. “I want to make sure that people who are just starting their careers feel supported and know that they can be successful in whatever they’re doing.”
