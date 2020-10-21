ISLAND CITY — A Panda Express may be coming to Island City in the northeast corner of the Walmart parking lot.
The Island City City Council at its Oct. 12 meeting gave a unanimous vote to approve the construction of the eating establishment.
The project is more than a year in the making as Panda Express has been working with city staff, engineers and the city contract planner Jesse Winterowd to bring an application forward, according to the staff report to the city.
Construction includes building the 2,381 square-foot drive-thru Panda Express, updating the parking lot to include two spaces compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, four bicycle spaces and a new sign along Highway 82.
Now the project goes before the Union County Planning Commission, which will consider and vote on further approval before construction can begin.
