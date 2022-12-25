ISLAND CITY — Island City Market’s Urban Vine has expanded its catering business last fall and now it offers customers a choice between two banquet rooms located at 10105 and 10107 W. First St. These rooms are available for lease for private parties, meetings, and catered gatherings. 

Keith and Kathleen Williams, who have purchased the Island City Market and Deli from Bill and Linda Hollman in 2011, started catering services immediately from the store. Kathleen Williams, a native of La Grande, is a third generation store owner, and very familiar with the food industry.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.