Island City Market and Deli owner Kathleen Williams stands at the catering table in The Barrel Room on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. She and her husband, Keith Williams, recently expanded Urban Vine's catering services to include two banquet rooms.
Chafers line the catering table at The Barrel Room, 10105 W. First St., Island City on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Island City Market's Urban Vine recently expanded its catering business to include two banquet rooms.
The Barrel Room, 10105 W. First St., Island City, was set up for a holiday banquet on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. While renovating the space owners Kieth and Kathleen Williams discovered the knotty pine wood walls, which paired with the rounded shape of the room, led to the name.
Island City Market and Deli owner Kathleen Williams stands at the catering table in The Barrel Room on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. She and her husband, Keith Williams, recently expanded Urban Vine's catering services to include two banquet rooms.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Chafers line the catering table at The Barrel Room, 10105 W. First St., Island City on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Island City Market's Urban Vine recently expanded its catering business to include two banquet rooms.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
The Barrel Room, 10105 W. First St., Island City, was set up for a holiday banquet on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. While renovating the space owners Kieth and Kathleen Williams discovered the knotty pine wood walls, which paired with the rounded shape of the room, led to the name.
ISLAND CITY — Island City Market’s Urban Vine has expanded its catering business last fall and now it offers customers a choice between two banquet rooms located at 10105 and 10107 W. First St. These rooms are available for lease for private parties, meetings, and catered gatherings.
Keith and Kathleen Williams, who have purchased the Island City Market and Deli from Bill and Linda Hollman in 2011, started catering services immediately from the store. Kathleen Williams, a native of La Grande, is a third generation store owner, and very familiar with the food industry.
She had her opportunity to expand her catering business in 2014, when the restaurant tenant in the adjacent building left and property owners, Rob and Tish Beck, offered that space to her and her husband.
With this agreement, Island City Market’s Urban Vine was established.
“We named our business Urban Vine because it was a vine off from our store,” Kathleen Williams said. “So we opened our first dining room, which we call 'The Vineyard Room,'” she said. “This room can hold parties of 30 to 35 people.”
Then last spring, Beck’s other tenant, Oxarc Inc., vacated their space in the adjacent building, so Urban Vine expanded into that space as well.
“We started renovating that half of the building, and we finished this fall, so now we have two banquet rooms,” Williams said. “We call the second room 'The Barrel Room.' It can accommodate up to 90 people.”
This room is a Quonset hut, and it’s shaped round.
“When we tore up all the walls, we found knotty pine wood walls, which kind of looked like you’re standing in a barrel. It is old wood and rustic, so we call it 'The Barrel Room.'”
With the addition of The Barrel Room, Urban Vine is now able to hold catered events in both rooms at the same time.
The Urban Vine kitchen is not in either room, so if people wish to bring in their own prepared foods, they may or they can sign a catering agreement and let Urban Vine take care of the details. There is a $100 retaining fee for major events. Williams suggested that interested persons call her early to reserve their party date because she already has 8 weddings booked and parties through December 2023.
“As far as the menu, we offer party trays, or full-service catering, anywhere from sandwiches to prime rib,” she said.
Urban Vine employs two full-time employees, and depending on the size of the party, they will hire on as many as 10 additional part-time employees.
“We’re open just about every day, so if you wish to rent one of the rooms for your party, call me at 541-910-5591 or call the store at 541-963-7140 and we’ll set up a time for you to view the rooms and talk about your party needs,” Williams said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.