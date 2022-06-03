By DICK MASON • The Observer
LA GRANDE — Change is brewing in La Grande. Joe Beans Coffee, a coffee and sandwich shop owned and operated by Colleen and Al MacLeod from 2010 to 2020, is opening again at its former site, 1009 Adams Ave.
“We should reopen next week,” Colleen MacLeod said on Monday, May 30.
The MacLeods’ old shop has been run by Kody Guentert over the past two years after he became its owner in 2020 and operated it under the name Brother Bear Cafe. Guentert is moving out of the coffee shop business to pursue other career opportunities, a move that has allowed the MacLeods to come out of semi-retirement and begin operating Joe Beans again.
Guentert said he is grateful for the opportunity the MacLeods provided him.
“It has been an experience I will treasure,” he said.
The new Joe Beans will have striking similarities to the old one.
“It will be Joe Beans 2.0,” Colleen MacLeod said.
She said it will offer the same Joe Beans coffee, made from beans roasted daily by Al MacLeod, and the menu will include all the items that were on it before.
“We will have the same food, the same coffee and the same drinks,” she said.
The MacLeods have long been fixtures in La Grande’s coffee shop and eatery scene, starting in the 1980s when they operated a catering truck. About 1990 they opened Highway 30 Coffee Company, a now-defunct cafe that once did roaring business on Washington Avenue, and in 2001 they opened Joe and Sugars, a restaurant and coffee house they operated for about five years on Adams Avenue.
Colleen MacLeod has lived in Union County since the early 1970s. Al arrived in 1969. The couple are working long hours preparing to reopen Joe Beans.
The fatigue they feel is negated by a sense of anticipation.
“It is exhausting and exhilarating at the same time,” she said.
Al MacLeod, a musician with the local band The Wasteland Kings, said of reopening Joe Beans: “It is like a gig. We are on stage every day.”
Al MacLeod said he and his wife have missed keeping up on what is going on in the lives of their customers and their families since the ownership change.
“We are hungry to learn what’s going on,” he said.
Al MacLeod said when the opportunity to take back Joe Beans was presented, the couple jumped at the opportunity.
“We said, ‘Great, let’s do it,’” he said. “There was no hesitation.”
The MacLeods know that long days await them as they run Joe Beans, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“There’s an old saying, ‘It’s great owning your own business because you can work half days, and you choose whichever 12 hours you want,’” Al MacLeod said.
The MacLeods want Joe Beans to continue to be a place where people feel welcome, just as they said people did when it was Brother Bear and Joe Beans before that.
“We want it to feel like a clubhouse,” Colleen MacLeod said. “We want people to think, ‘This is my place.’”
