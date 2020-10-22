LA GRANDE — A popular La Grande eatery is set to take on a starring role under a new name at the Liberty Theater Complex.
Kneads Bakery, which has operated in downtown La Grande for 25 years, is preparing to move about a block west on Adams Avenue to the Putnam Building portion of the Liberty Theater Complex.
It will operate under the name of the Liberty Cafe, but Kneads Bakery’s tasty legacy will remain.
“We will keep some of our most popular breads and pastries on the menu,” said Leah Over, the owner of Kneads Bakery the past six years.
Favorites Kneads customers enjoy that will continue to be served by the Liberty Cafe include its Oregon Trail sourdough, baguettes, cinnamon swirl and whole grain breads.
Kneads Bakery closed earlier this month so it could begin preparing for the move across the street to the Putnam Building, Over said, who will operate the Liberty Cafe with co-owner McKenzie Funk.
The cafe will complement the Liberty Theatre, which closed in 1959 and has been undergoing restoration. The renovation includes the creation of kitchen space for the Liberty Cafe, which is set to open full time in January. Prior to that it may open during portions of the holiday season.
“We may be taking special orders for Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Over said.
Once open full time, the cafe will serve breakfast and lunch in addition to breads and espresso coffee. When the Liberty Theatre itself opens, the cafe also will serve dinner and have a bar.
“It will be a place where people can go to eat dinner and have a drink before a show and during it,” said Over, who said meals, beer and wine will be available in the Liberty Theatre during shows.
The Kneads legacy dates back to 1995 when it opened on Depot Street.
Over has owned the bakery since 2014.
