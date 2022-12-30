LA GRANDE — Chef Merlyn Baker is moving on from The Landing, but his high-end cuisine is not leaving La Grande anytime soon.

The longtime chef, who has been The Dining at the Landing restaurant’s proprietor proprietor for four years, is working his final day at the restaurant Saturday, Dec. 31. He said he is taking a step back from the restaurant within the boutique hotel in an effort to do what he intended when he first moved to La Grande about 25 years ago — “tailor my work to a max of 40 hours a week,” he said, also calling the change a “refocusing” of his talents and services.

