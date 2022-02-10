Tom Barnett, center, of Dunning Irrigation Supply, La Grande, accepts an award from Lindsay Corporation for outstanding achievement alongside Lindsay Corporation Regional Manager Chuck Powell, left, and Lindsay Corporation Vice President of Sales Brian Magnusson, right. The local distributor was named a top-20 Zimmatic irrigation systems dealer.
LA GRANDE — Dunning Irrigation Supply, which has locations in Union County, was recently recognized by irrigations systems manufacturer Lindsay Corporation for its outstanding achievement.
The local business was named one of Lindsay Corporation’s top-20 Zimmatic dealerships during the North American Irrigation Dealer Convention in Maui, Hawaii, on Monday, Feb. 2.
“We are proud to recognize the team from Dunning Irrigation Supply for this outstanding achievement,” said Gustavo Oberto, president of Global Agricultural Irrigation at Lindsay Corporation. “They are dedicated to providing their customers with game-changing innovations that improve grower operational efficiency, boost productivity and reduce input costs. Their commitment to customer service is first rate.”
Dunning Irrigation Supply, which is based locally in Elgin, is one of over 400 Zimmatic dealerships associated with Lindsay Corporation. The corporation is based in Omaha, Nebraska and stretches to dealerships across the world — its irrigation systems are currently operating in over 90 countries.
Since opening in 1997, Dunning Irrigation Supply has been distributing a variety of irrigation products — the local company sells and services Zimmatic pivots, wheel-line, hand-line and drip irrigation systems. Dunning Irrigation Supply also sells livestock feed, sporting good and fish and tackle.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.