Rick Gately, left, and David Gately stand side by side in their store, La Grande Gold and Silver, 2212 Island Ave., in this undated photo. In September 2022 the owners marked 40 years of business in the same location.
LA GRANDE — There were five jewelry stores in La Grande in September 1982 when Rick Gately and Darwin Harris first opened the doors of their business — 40 years later, La Grande Gold and Silver is the only full-service jewelry and coin/bullion store store in the Grande Ronde Valley.
“We saw the value of having one in our area,” Gately said.
The business has operated out of the same location, at 2212 Island Ave., since the very beginning. Thirty years ago the building was remodeled and the physical location of the store shifted, but La Grande Gold and Silver has kept the same address for all 40 years.
The jewelry store differentiated itself by offering a variety of goods. The pair sold traditional pieces like wedding bands and gold or silver jewelry, but also brought in newer styles and pieces that were gaining in popularity, like Black Hills Gold and chains. They also sold coins and estate jewelry.
La Grande Gold and Silver has the same wide variety of offerings to this day, said Gately. Customers can also invest in the precious metals market at the store, have jewelry repaired and shop for gifts such as clocks and jewelry boxes.
“We cover a broad spectrum,” Gately said.
Harris died 10 years after the pair opened shop, but the Harris family remained invested in the business for years to come, Gately said. Eventually, Gately became the sole proprietor of the business.
Twelve years ago, Gately’s son — David — started working at the jewelry store and more recently his grandson — Joseph — began training at the shop. Gately is now semi-retired — working four days a week and spending more of his time at his ranch in Cove.
Gately and Donna Andrews — who has worked for the company for 16 years — organized a celebration to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the store, offering great deals for the entire last week of September.
To round out the celebration the jewelry store is running a drawing for a Pulsar quartz men’s watch and a pair of 14 karat yellow gold ruby earrings. Visit the store’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/LaGrandeGoldandSilver) for details and announcement’s of the anniversary daily specials.
