Darrin Kiesecker, left, accepts the Outstanding Special Project award — on behalf of himself and his wife, Michelle Kiesecker, for their work in building Brickyard Lanes — from La Grande Main Street Downtown Board President Brent Clapp at LGMSD's annual Meet & Greet on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.
Ginny and Dale Mammen pose with their 2022 Demuro Award for Excellence in Preservation, Reuse and Revitalization at La Grande Main Street Downtown's annual Meet & Greet at Brickyard Lanes in La Grande on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. The Restore Oregon award recognizes the Liberty Theatre Cafe owners for their work in revitalizing downtown.
La Grande Main Street Downtown, Contributed Photo
La Grande Main Street Downtown Board President Brent Clapp addresses those attending the association's annual Meet & Greet on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Brickyard Lanes in La Grande.
LA GRANDE —La Grande Main Street Downtown held its annual Meet & Greet on Tuesday, Nov. 15, as business owners and Main Street members gathered to recognize award winners and network ahead of the 2023 calendar year.
LGMSD also welcomed its new executive director and the newest board members, according to a press release. Monica McLaughlin took on the role of executive director Nov. 7. Prior to joining Downtown, McLaughlin worked at the Union County Chamber of Commerce handling social media and event marketing and helping coordinate tourism and event efforts in the area.
During the Meet & Greet, LGMSD Board President Brent Clapp gave awards to businesses and one individual for their work in the continued economic development of La Grande.
Mary Ann Miesner, of La Grande, was presented with the Leadership on Main Award. Three businesses — The Local, Brickyard Lanes and Liberty Theater Cafe — were all honored as well.
Owners Gus and Karin Tsiatsos were presented with the Best Adaptive Reuse award for the work they did on building The Local coffee and ice cream shop. Earning the Outstanding Special Project award were owners Darrin and Michelle Kiesecker for their work in building Brickyard Lanes. Liberty Theatre Cafe was recognized by Restore Oregon with a 2022 Demuro Award for Excellence in Preservation, Reuse and Revitalization, which was presented to owners Dale and Ginny Mammen.
LGMSD also welcomed four new board members: Angie Harris, Kathy Dagnon, Suzannah Moore Hermann and Tori Gandy.
With the holiday season just around the corner, La Grande Main Street Downtown is preparing for Plaid Friday, Nov. 25, and Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26. The Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting will be on Dec. 3, and 2022 closes out with the New Year’s Eve ball drop.
