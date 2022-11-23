LA GRANDE —La Grande Main Street Downtown held its annual Meet & Greet on Tuesday, Nov. 15, as business owners and Main Street members gathered to recognize award winners and network ahead of the 2023 calendar year.

LGMSD also welcomed its new executive director and the newest board members, according to a press release. Monica McLaughlin took on the role of executive director Nov. 7. Prior to joining Downtown, McLaughlin worked at the Union County Chamber of Commerce handling social media and event marketing and helping coordinate tourism and event efforts in the area.

