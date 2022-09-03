LA GRANDE — La Grande Main Street Downtown is seeking an executive director.

The local pro-business nonprofit in an announcement Thursday, Sept. 1, stated it is looking for applicants with excellent verbal and written communication skills, public relations and managerial abilities and a strong administrative background. The executive director would “coordinate downtown revitalization activities using the Main Street 4-Point Approach.”

