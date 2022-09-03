LA GRANDE — La Grande Main Street Downtown is seeking an executive director.
The local pro-business nonprofit in an announcement Thursday, Sept. 1, stated it is looking for applicants with excellent verbal and written communication skills, public relations and managerial abilities and a strong administrative background. The executive director would “coordinate downtown revitalization activities using the Main Street 4-Point Approach.”
Previous nonprofit experience is a plus, with a background in event planning, small business development or volunteer recruitment and management.
The position "requires a dynamic, outgoing team player with proven ability to multitask and work independently" with the ability to work with the private and public sectors, according to the announcement, Applicants should have experience working with and for a board of directors and committees and experience writing grants.
The position is 40 hours a week with an annual salary range of $42,500-$47,500, depending on experience and qualifications.
If interested, submit a resume, cover letter and three references to obsearchdowntown@gmail.com. The cover letter should include a concise summary of work experience and how it is suited to Main Street and the revitalization of downtown La Grande.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.