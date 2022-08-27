Downtown LG 030521
Vehicles line Adams Avenue in downtown La Grande the evening of Friday, March 5, 2021. La Grande Main Street Downtown is relaunching its monthly networking series, Business-Resource Connection, for local business owners after a break for the summer.

 The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — La Grande Main Street Downtown is relaunching its monthly networking series, Business-Resource Connection, for local business owners after a break for the summer. Attendees can learn from different organizations about a wide variety of topics to help their businesses better understand and utilize their local resources.

“We are looking to do whatever we can to make a thriving downtown, because that does have that trickle back to a thriving overall community,” project chair Suzannah Moore-Hemann said.

