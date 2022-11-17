Christle and Allie Aguilera stand in their storefront located in the Marketplace Underground in La Grande on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. The mother-daughter duo started making candles in 2020 while bored at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The crafting quickly grew into a successful business called Aguilera's Amazing Aromas.
LA GRANDE — Most people wouldn’t associate local business success with the COVID-19 pandemic, but that’s exactly what happened for Christle and Allie Aguilera.
The mother daughter duo had no idea how the pandemic would turn their lives upside down. With nothing to do and nowhere to go, Allie Aguilera suggested they pull out candle-making supplies and get crafting. What started as a way to beat boredom quickly grew into something more — Aguilera’s Amazing Aromas.
“Our dreams and hopes grow and grow,” Christle Aguilera said.
Christle and Allie Aguilera started selling their home-made candles to family and friends as a way to make some extra money. Then they set up a Facebook marketplace store to reach more people. As candle supplies took over the every available surface of the Aguilera home, it quickly became clear that they had outgrown operating out of their house.
So, just a few days before Christmas 2020, Christle and Allie Aguilera moved their business into a physical storefront. Suite 11 in the Marketplace Underground became the new home for Aguilera’s Amazing Aromas. They also continued to build their online presence — launching a dedicated web store and shipping orders across the country.
While the mother daughter duo are now a candle and soap making dream team there was a lot Christle and Allie Aguilera didn’t know at the start. The learning process involved a lot of trial and error. For example, each new variety of candle created needed to undergo a wick test. Wax type, fragrance and dye all interact with how the wick burns and melts the candle.
Luckily for the Aguilera’s they have a lot of family members willing to test their products. Allie Aguilera always asks for honest feedback, so that they can strive towards making the best products possible.
Making candles and soaps can become very formulaic, which is part of the reason why Christle and Allie Aguilera enjoy working on custom orders. Making a unique product for someone forces them to experiment and pushes them outside their comfort zone.
Even now projects do not always go as planned. But, on the bright side, both soaps and candles can be melted back down and they can try again.
When the duo started their business Christle Aguilera taught kindergarten. She worked full days at school and then would spend a few hours working at Aguilera’s Amazing Aromas.
Christle Aguilera said their home and family life was suffering — she knew something had to change. She got a remote job that would allow her more flexibility in her schedule and quit her teaching job. Then, all of a sudden, the remote job fell through, but Christle Aguilera had already taken the plunge. She now works a few part time jobs and has more time to devote to Aguilera’s Amazing Aromas.
Allie Aguilera in the 12 grade. After graduation she plans on attending Blue Mountain Community College and studying business. She wants to take on more of the financial side of Aguilera’s Amazing Aromas.
Going into business together has positively impacted both Christle and Allie Aguilera individually — but also strengthened their relationship.
“We’re mother and daughter, but we’re partners,” Christle Aguilera said.
Both Christle and Allie Aguilera are equal partners in the business. When they leave the store and go home they often forget to transition from business partners back to their mother daughter roles.
“It made us closer, brought me closer to everyone,” Christle Aguilera said.
