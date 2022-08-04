legacy ford construction

Construction got underway at the Legacy Ford dealership on March 1, 2022.

 Greg Colozzi/Contributed Photo

LA GRANDE — A quick drive past Legacy Ford dealership on Island Avenue and you may see more than the usual inventory — construction equipment, trailers and contractors in hard hats. And although it’s business-as-usual, big changes are in the works.

The dealership, which began its renovation project at the beginning of March 2022, is hoping to bring its showroom, lot and shop into the 21st century. Greg Colozzi, the dealership’s owner and general manager, said it’s been a long time coming.

