ELGIN — Crystal Voyles has always had a fascination with frogs, so much so, that when she leaped into the retail business world and opened her own boutique in Elgin, it was just too tempting.
She had to call it Leap On In Boutique.
“I absolutely love frogs, and they leap,” the Elgin woman said. “When I was chit-chatting with some friends, someone said something about leaping, and I thought Leap On In Boutique. We’re not a salon, but a boutique because there are so many things here, so I went with Leap On In Boutique.”
In some cultures, frogs symbolize an abundance, and that’s also true at the Leap On In Boutique, where people can find a number of health care and beauty services as well as an abundance of handmade gifts.
Leap On In Boutique, 12 N. Eighth Ave., is formerly the All For You and More Salon. Of course, the signage will feature frogs, so look for those on the store window.
“I bought All For You and More Salon in Elgin,” Voyles said. “After a lot of renovations and painting, I opened for business on April 1. We’ve had quite a bit of foot traffic so far, and we expect more.”
At the boutique, customers may make appointments to use the tanning bed or get full-service hair care from one of two beauticians, Teresa Martin and Linda Honkala. Also on staff at the boutique is an energy worker, Liz Parrant, who does pulsing, massage and stress relief and relaxation techniques. Voyles is currently seeking someone to do manicures and pedicures. The rest of the store showcases crafts and one-of-a-kind gifts from 33 vendors.
“We will be on Facebook a lot, constantly changing things up and featuring one of our vendors,” Voyles said.
For those who have been to this store space before, one thing that should be noticeable is its new facelift inside.
“We took down walls and now the store space is all open and organized,” Voyles said. “We’ve got a lot of locally hand-crafted and handmade items.”
Among the items for sale are some specialty products like honey and seasonings from Wallowa County, freeze-dried candies and freeze-dried fruits. In addition, the store features leather products, head bands, woodworking and burning, hand-painted items, furniture, car freshies, soaps and lotions handmade in Cove, candles, sewn textile bags and leather moccasins.
If you’re looking for a unique gift item, Leap On In Boutique has an abundance. They also sell gift cards for those who want to make the shopping experience part of their gift.
“I’m doing ink and vinyl custom apparel printing, including T-shirts, sweaters, pants, hats — any apparel,” Voyles added. “I will be officially set up in the store to do this by the end of April.”
This type of printing uses ink and heat to transfer a design or logo onto fabric, and it requires a special sublimation printer. Voyles believes her printing service in Elgin will fill a need and offer convenience to shoppers.
On a personal note, Voyles said that she and her husband, Steve, and children moved to Elgin in 2010 after their home in La Grande was destroyed by a fire.
“It burned down January 11, 2010, and it was horrifying,” she said. “After living with my mom in a one-bedroom duplex for three months, we finally found housing in Elgin and we’ve been here for 13 years now.”
At some point, Voyles said, there will be an official ribbon-cutting event with the Elgin Chamber present.
“We are here to support all of our community,” she said. “I bought the business so that my family has something, but I also got it because I felt these local crafters deserve their glory. I felt like I can help do that by providing the space for them that they wouldn’t have otherwise and get their product out there.”
