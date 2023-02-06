LA GRANDE — An Island City-based recreational vehicle dealership is under new ownership. 

Legacy Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM purchased Thunder RV and will move its Legacy Powersports product line into the Thunder RV building, 10401 S. Walton Road, under the new business name, Legacy Powersports & RV. There will be a grand reopening this spring at the Walton Road store.

