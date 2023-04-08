LA GRANDE — Jamison Williams sees more than faceless automotive parts when observing vehicles rolling through Northeast Oregon.
Williams also sees potential canvasses.
Williams is the car wrapper for Rob’s Speedy Delivery, a company with offices in La Grande and Pendleton. Rob's Speedy Delivery recently added a customized vehicle wrapping operation, Let'er Wrap, to its list of services. Williams’ skills are helping Rob’s Speedy Delivery make a growing impact on the car wrapping front.
“Jamison is the best," said Carolyn Dooley, the owner of Rob’s Speedy Delivery.
Williams is now wrapping between five and 10 vehicles a month. The process of car wrapping involves changing the look of one’s vehicle without having to repaint it. A vinyl film wrap completely or partially covers a vehicle, very often topped with a message advertising a product or service.
It can be a taxing process that can take up 60 hours. Still, Williams speaks of wrapping like it is a labor love. He said he enjoys immersing himself in each project because of the opportunity it provides him to perform transformations.
“I take something which is flat and try to make it come to life," he said.
Williams has been working in the customized car wrapping field for more than 30 years and embraces the dynamic elements of his craft.
“Every job is totally different," he said. "There is never a dull moment."
Williams pours his soul into each project.
“I have a passion and a drive which are huge," he said.
Much of Williams’ time is spent making the vinyl installed appear seamless and flowing. The effect is achieved only after painstaking attention is paid to detail, he said. Williams is aided by materials and equipment that is always improving and provides better color stability and more protection from the sun. The better products allows the car wrap to remain in good condition for five to six years, he said.
Improved technology helps car wrappers like Williams, still much of the time he finds himself drawing upon not cutting edge items but something more fundamental.
“The biggest tool in my toolbox are my fingers," he said.
They need to be in good working order because much of his work is exacting.
“The work is often very intricate," he said.
Most of the car wraps Williams makes are for businesses and first responder agencies, including law enforcement and ambulances services. He also does car wrapping for private citizens who are not marketing anything. Some people often want the design of their vehicle to reflect who they are.
“Cars represent people's personalities," Williams said.
Williams, who does all of his own design work, is good at understanding what customers want their car wrap to look like.
“He is very intuitive," Dooley said.
Williams previously worked for the graphic design division of Emergency Responder Services, Pendleton, making car wraps for first responder vehicles. The company moved to Boise, Idaho, in 2022. Dooley, a friend of Williams, did not want him to have to move to Idaho so she purchased the graphic design division of Emergency Responder Services for Rob’s Speedy Delivery and renamed it.
Dooley said having Williamson on staff is a plus not only because he provides a popular service. She explained that it's fun to have a firsthand look into the world of car wrapping.
“We all love being around cars," she said.
