LA GRANDE — Looking Glass Books in downtown La Grande is downsizing and moving its stock down the street to the building that houses Kettle Corn N' More.
Looking Glass owners, husband and wife Michael and Cheyenne Maszk, will take over the popcorn and gift store and combine it with their bookstore. Michael Maszk explained it is an industry trend that prompted the purchase and move.
Most independent bookstores are not successful unless they offer something else, he said, such as gifts or food. The couple already were considering turning a portion of the bookstore into a gift shop when the opportunity to purchase the kettle corn business arose.
John and Donna Karvonen owned and operated Kettle Corn N' More. They were planning to liquidate, Donna Karvonen said, when they had to close due to family medical conditions. Though they didn't want to close their doors at the time, they decided it was best.
When the Maszks offered to purchase the store, the Karvonens took the offer. The sale took place about at the beginning of March.
"We had people in the community sad and upset when we announced we were closing our doors," Donna Karvonen said. "We wanted to keep it open for the community. Looking Glass Books will be a nice addition."
The new version of Looking Glass Books will reopen April 1 at the new location, 1209 Adams Ave., under the name Kettle Corn N' More.
