Woodgrain takes over Boise Cascade mills

Woodgrain Millwork of Fruitland, Idaho, in 2018 bought the Boise Cascade mills in La Grande and Pilot Rock. Lumber prices soared from around $300 per 1,000 board feet of lumber in the weeks before the pandemic hit in 2020 to more than $1,600 in the spring of 2021.

 The Observer, File

PORTLAND — Oregon forest products companies have endured a wild stretch over the past two years, with lumber prices quintupling during the pandemic and then fading back to something close to normal.

The extreme price swings are another sign of the supply chain chaos and economic upheaval that accompanied COVID-19.

