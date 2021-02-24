LA GRANDE — The Union County Chamber of Commerce and La Grande Main Street have teamed up with local businesses to encourage safe shopping and provide opportunities for prizes as spring moves closer.
“March into Spring” runs the whole month of March, according to the press release from the chamber. Shoppers just have to grab a punch card and shop at any participating location to collect punches. Each dollar spent earns a punch.
Visit the chamber or Main Street’s websites and social media for participating locations and specials. And the first punch is a “freebie” that requires no purchase.
Then turn in punch cards on March 10, 17 and 24 at any participating location, including La Grande Main Street, 102 Depot St., and the chamber, 207 Depot St., both in La Grande, for drawings for prizes.
Turn in your last card March 31 by 4 p.m. for the chance to win the grand prize drawing on April 1. That drawing includes all punch cards that shoppers turned in throughout the month.
Then look to chamber or Main Street’s social media that day to see who won the grand prize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.