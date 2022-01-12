LA GRANDE — The Union County Chamber of Commerce is hosting an informal meet-and-greet on Tuesday, Jan. 18, with the chamber’s new team, including the newly hired executive director, Scott Newman.
Local business owners and community members are invited to stop by the chamber’s office, 207 Depot St., La Grande, from 10-11 a.m. to meet the new director.
The new executive director was chosen by a search committee made up of representatives from the city of La Grande, Union County Board of Commissioners, Union County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and chamber staff.
“It was a very difficult search and decision-making process,” said Caleb Sampson, incoming 2022 chairperson of the chamber’s board of directors, in a press release. “This is a complex position leading a complex organization, so finding a candidate with the right composition of experience, background, and even personality was crucial.”
Newman, of Madison, Wisconsin, and his family are relocating to the area, after falling in love with its charm and many wonderful outdoor recreation and cultural assets. According to the release, Newman has a background in business operations, marketing and relations, in addition to having unique experience and background in fundraising and event planning and management. He also has “strong ties to Eastern Oregon University.”
Newman, who will officially begin and take his position with the chamber on Jan. 18, first visited La Grande and Union County more than three years ago.
“I’ve already been learning so much about the history and background of the chamber and its current projects and programs,” he said in the press release, “and can’t wait to dive in and really start making an impact.”
