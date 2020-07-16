WALLOWA COUNTY — You’re driving down the highway amid green and brown fields when you come around a corner to an explosion of yellow. No, it’s not overgrown dandelions; it’s canola or mustard, but it often takes a farmer or a botanist to know the difference.
Cornerstone Farms, owned and operated by Tim and Audry Melville, along with their sons Kevin and Kurt, has many of its nearly 5,000 Wallowa County acres in either canola or mustard, growing over a crop of one of five types of peas, Tim said. The farm also produces wheat, barley, oats, flax and alfalfa and timothy grass hay. The Melvilles raise no livestock.
Kevin said the family farm started doing the practice about three years ago after learning it from Canadian farmers. It is supposed to offer greater yields for each of the crops than they would produce growing on their own.
“That’s the theory,” Kevin said. “It’s called ‘intercropping’ where you do two or three crops together on purpose.”
Tim agreed.
“If you plant them together, they yield more than if you grow them separately,” he said.
Grown alone, Kevin said peas in a dryland field produce about 1,500-2,000 pounds per acre, while mustard comes in at 750-1,000 pounds per acre, with canola a bit higher. But that requires 1 acre for peas and another for canola or mustard.
When “intercropped,” the farm sees 1,200-1,400 pounds an acre of peas and 500 pounds of mustard on the same acre. Again, canola produces a bit more.
Tim said when harvested in early September, the peas are harvested with the mustard or canola they’re growing with and then separated in their seed-cleaning facility.
He said mustard has at least three uses. The most well-known is as a condiment used on food. And, he said, “Some people just crush it for oil.”
But another use helps the harvest. Mustard can be plowed back into the soil to work as a natural soil fumigant that serves as an insecticide.
Canola is popular for its oil, and the dry matter left after the oil has been extracted can be used for animal and pet feed, as well as fertilizer.
Yet it’s for more than productivity the Melvilles grow such crops as mustard, canola and peas. Tim said the entire operation is no-till. That means they don’t regularly plow fields prior to planting, which disrupts the soil and allows for erosion. Although he’s getting near retirement, he’s thinking of the future and wishes more growers had used no-till practices longer.
“If we’d started doing this 100 years ago, there wouldn’t be the erosion there is today,” he said.
Even so, no-till allows for weed growth so herbicides such as Roundup are necessary today.
“I’m confident they’ll come up with something better,” he said.
Weeds aren’t the only problem farmers in the Wallowa Valley face. Kevin noted depredation of crops by deer and elk are a constant headache.
“But there’s not much we can do about them,” he said. “The ODFW (Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) opened a new season so we can start shooting cow elk in August” through November.
Urban residents aren’t that familiar with such problems, he noted.
“They just do a lot of damage on private property,” he said of the elk. “We had a couple fields that were a total loss because of elk damage.”
He said they received an insurance payment, but it wasn’t near what the sale of the damaged crop would’ve been.
Tim Melville, who started the farm in 1973 with his wife, Audry, worked with his father and brother before launching his own operation. Audry, he said, is a vital member of the Cornerstone team.
“Somebody’s got to keep track of the money,” he said. “You’ve got to know your costs or you’re going to go broke.”
As for the markets, Kevin said he expects this year will be about average. Wheat prices, he said, are looking a little down. But mustard, canola and peas are all commodities for which they have a contracted price set ahead of time.
“We already know what we’re going to get on those, which is nice,” he said. “We don’t have to worry what price those commodities will bring and we can budget accordingly.”
He said overall, he’s pleased with how all the crops are doing so far this year.
“They’re doing very well because of the timely rains and cool temperatures,” he said. “Generally, the crops look pretty good.”
