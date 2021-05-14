UNION COUNTY — Sen. Jeff Merkley announced he will hold a remote town hall for Union County residents on Tuesday, May 18, according to a press release.
Merkley will provide updates on his work in Washington, D.C., and take questions and suggestions from participants who can chime into the town hall via computer, mobile device or telephone, the press release said.
"Hearing from Oregonians across the state is critical to doing my job. In these uncertain times, it's more important than ever to hear directly from folks, but it's also important to respect the health and safety of every member of our communities while there is still a very real risk of spreading COVID-19 through in-person gatherings," Merkley said. "The ideas and priorities I hear about in town halls inform the solutions that I fight to get into federal law. I look forward to these discussions — even if they're online, on mobile devices, or on the telephone — about how we can strengthen our state and our nation."
The town hall will start at 4 p.m. Attendees can join a Zoom chat through computer, smartphone or tablet, according to the press release.
They also can call in to the meeting by dialing 669-254-5252. The meeting identification for the call is 160 459 6641#, the participant ID is # and the passcode is 41675231#, the press release said.
