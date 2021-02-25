I placed more online orders than I can count in 2020. And I justified all of them.
My front porch was filled with boxes containing all sorts of things: furniture (I needed to redecorate), paper towels (I needed to stock up), crafts (I needed activities), board games (more activities) and a treadmill (I needed exercise).
But if I’m being honest, I bought a little too much.
If your quarantine habits were even a bit like mine, you could turn that clutter into money. Here’s how.
Too much stuff?
Perhaps you purchased more than you ended up using. Or maybe you bought new products to replace old items and were left with a drawer of discarded technology.
Whatever the case, you have more than you need. And there are lots of places to sell your stuff online.
Chelsea Lipford Wolf, co-host of the “Today’s Homeowner” TV show, says she made over $1,000 selling things online during the last six months of 2020 through Facebook Marketplace, an outlet for buying and selling locally.
You can, too. Look online for this or another marketplace that suits your needs. For example, Facebook Marketplace caters to local transactions. Read the directions to see how the site works and check for customer reviews or a Better Business Bureau accreditation before committing. Make an account, then get to work.
Here are Wolf’s keys to making things sell:
• Presentation. “You want the item you’re selling to be the focal point of your photo,” Wolf says. Clean it first, then take flattering photos. Get multiple angles.
• Price. Consider what someone might pay for the item, then price it slightly lower to make it move. You can check listings to determine the going rate.
• Particulars. Spell out everything in the description, including the brand and any imperfections. A more detailed listing means less back and forth with potential buyers.
Consign
To save time and effort in listing, packaging, sending or delivering items, take your stuff to a local consignment store instead. You’ll likely make less, but the store does the selling for you. Expect to pocket half of the selling price.
Other options? Give things away to family and friends. Donate to a local charity. And throw away items that have no use.
Scale back
Once you’ve sold and donated what you can, fight the urge to impulse shop. So save first and buy later.
Save money and wait to place an order until you can afford it in full, says Pam Horack, a financial planner and the owner of Pathfinder Planning based in Lake Wylie, South Carolina.
Horack says her family has a designated clothing account. When someone needs a new pair of shoes, the money comes from what they’ve set aside. You can do the same with a general spending account.
Buy used
For things you absolutely need, consider buying on the same websites you used to make extra money.
When you list products, you won’t sell them for as much as you originally paid for them. That means you can purchase things at a significant discount, too.
Consumers have been buying and selling used during the pandemic, according to Sara Beane, media relations specialist at technology marketplace Swappa. “Everybody is kind of strapped during this unprecedented time,” Beane says.
Search used marketplaces by model and condition of the item. You’ll find many price points to fit your budget.
But before you hit the “buy” button, do some organizing, Wolf says.
“If you have so much stuff that you can’t see what you have, then you’re going to buy more than you need.”
