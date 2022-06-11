ISLAND CITY — Mom’ma Bear’s Burgers & More is open for business in Island City.
The business is owned by Brandy Berg, along with her husband, Daniel. Their bright red food trailer can be found at 10201 N. McAlister Road, facing the One Stop Country Store.
The Bergs, who are from North Powder, have been working on their business plan for more than a year and registered their business name in June 2021.
“The reason we started our business was because, like everyone else, we’re disappointed in the foods we’re receiving,” Brandy Berg said. “Half of it is fake and imitation and hurts your belly after you eat it. We want real food and we want to know where our foods are coming from.”
The Bergs wanted their business to provide quality foods.
“Everything is locally grown and harvested,” she said “We get all our meats from local suppliers like Roan Farms, Stangel Farms and Billybob’s Butcher in Elgin."
Mom’ma Bear’s Burgers is now open weekly Wednesdays through Sundays.
“We’ve only been open two weeks, and we already have regulars coming in,” she said. “We don’t pre-cook anything. Daniel cooks everything fresh and it tastes so good.”
Their menu features beverages, cobbler dessert and a puff pastry. It also offers sandwiches, rice bowls with add-ons, mashed potato bowls, tater-tot waffles and grilled chicken thighs, crispy kettle chips and to-go dips, home-style French fries and Tater Tots.
Mom’ma Bear’s Burgers takes pride in offering farm to table, locally grown beef, elk and bison that is USDA approved.
“We are so excited for you to taste the love and care that goes into making our burgers,” she said.
There are a variety of burgers to choose from in the $8.50 to $18 range depending on how much meat is ordered — regular burgers, cheese burgers, bacon cheese burgers, deluxe burgers or deluxe bacon burgers, mushroom Swiss burgers, ooie-gooie burgers, Smokey the Bear burgers, BBQ burgers and mixed burgers.
Customers may order add-ons to their burgers like a fried egg, more cheese or sauce, chopped bacon, bacon relish and/or ham. For those who want to skip the toasted Italian bun, the Bergs offer another option, burgers in a bowl sitting on a bed of fresh lettuce.
Mom’ma Bear’s Burgers is a “take and go” food trailer business, and they aren’t taking call-in orders at this time, Brandy Berg said. In the future they plan to make that option available to the community, she said. Customer orders are taken at the window and cooked fresh by Daniel Berg, the grill master.
“So come on down for the best burgers in town," she said.
