LA GRANDE — Studio Tru Salon will open for business on July 11 in Pat’s Alley, offering a full line of hair care services for men, women and children.
The salon, situated at 1414 Adams Ave., is co-owned by film hair designer Cheri Caldwell and her daughter, Cassidy Crites-Hisgen, both from the Willamette Valley, returning to La Grande after an eight-year absence. Caldwell will be opening the business alone initially, but Crites-Hisgen will join her in August after completing their salon lease in Eugene.
“I grew up in the Willamette Valley and then I lived in La Grande from 1997 to 2014, during which time I opened Studio Tru Salon in 2011,” Caldwell said. “I’ve been gone for eight years, and I moved back in June.”
Caldwell has completely renovated the salon space in Pat’s Alley, formerly occupied by the late barber, Frank Tucori, of the Alley Barber Shop. Caldwell said that she has repainted, put in new flooring, lighting, installed two new hair stations, redecorated and brought in new furniture.
Caldwell’s career in hair designing started 32 years ago, when she graduated from the Academy of Hair Design in Salem.
Since then she has done a lot with her career within the industry, she said. She has been an educator for a product line, worked in film hair designing and in a hair fashion film festival for a hair designer.
“I’ve prided myself at being good at everything,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to stay relevant with every age group.”
The services she offers at Studio Tru Salon will include cuts and styling for men, women and children, coloring, root touch ups, partial and full highlights, women’s balayage, bleach and tones, deep conditioning, Brazilian blow-outs, smoothing and facial waxing for men and women. After Crites-Hisgen joins the salon in August, she may be offering lash extensions as well. They will not be offering pedicures, manicures or full body waxing services.
Crites-Hisgen received her education in hair designing from the International Beauty School in Eugene, where she graduated in 2019.
“She worked at Moss Hair Studio in Eugene,” Caldwell said, “and she apprenticed under me and a very well-known hair designer that I worked with as well.”
After several months working there, the mother-daughter team opened Studio Tru Salon in 2019 and have been working together ever since.
“We’re in a prime spot, and walk-ins are welcome as long as we have the time,” Caldwell said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.