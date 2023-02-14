LA GRANDE — La Grande’s NAPA Auto Parts store is powering up at a new location.

NAPA Auto Parts is now operating at 2726 Island Ave. The new building is larger and brighter than the store’s previous home at 1104 Jefferson Ave. The building’s features include a second-level mezzanine where many of the store’s auto parts are kept, additional space and brighter lighting.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.