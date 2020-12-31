LA GRANDE — Hard work, innovation and a 30-minute promise.
All three are helping Blue Mountain Taxi to keep rolling despite the hurdles created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The La Grande-based Union County taxi service, which began operating about a year ago, has successfully switched gears several times to keep afloat amid the pandemic-generated recession.
“It has been a challenge but we are doing well,” said Patricia Morris, who owns Blue Mountain Taxi with her husband, David.
The firm is continuing to offer 24-hour passenger rides while adding to its repertoire. For example, it now makes deliveries of everything from grocery and medical items to auto parts throughout Union County. All deliveries of food and medicine in the La Grande-Island City area are guaranteed to be made in 30 minutes, Patricia Morris said.
The taxi company’s food deliveries often are made by picking up items people have ordered online from stores that have been assembled in boxes. More people, Morris said, are ordering their groceries online since the pandemic started because they are afraid of exposure to COVID-19.
The auto parts being delivered are sometimes brought to truck drivers who have had a mechanical breakdown on Interstate 84 and are repairing their vehicle with a part they purchased from a local auto parts store over the phone. Blue Mountain Taxi also provides rides to stranded truck drivers from their disabled vehicles into town, Morris said.
Blue Mountain Taxi gets many calls late at night for service, so many that the company is now looking for a fourth driver who can field some of these calls, Morris said. Some of the late-night calls come from people who feel guilty about getting drivers out of bed to help them.
“I tell them not to worry about it. This is my job,” said Bob Esquivel, one of Blue Mountain Taxi’s three drivers along with the owners.
All of Blue Mountain Taxi’s drivers wear masks and each rider also is required to due to the pandemic. Masks are provided to riders who do not have them.
“We are always thinking about COVID-19,” said Morris, noting that all of her company’s vehicles are sanitized after each ride.
Blue Mountain Taxi has been operating only a year but it has already responded to many unusual requests.
“Somebody told me that I should write a book,” Morris said, about her experiences running the company.
The co-owner recalled that once she drove a man on an icy night to the top of a hill where a truck driver was stranded because of a mechanical failure. The man was a friend of the driver and wanted to be with him throughout the night to make sure he was okay before mechanical help arrived. Morris left knowing that the men were safe because they had food and a truck cab to spend the night in.
Driving away from the site proved to be dicey though.
“It was so icy I almost could not get out,” Morris said.
In a more commonplace vein, Blue Mountain Taxi frequently gives rides home to people who have been drinking alcohol. Morris said her company gets many such calls even though fewer people are visiting bars and taverns now because of COVID-19. Morris said she is struck by how conscientious people in Union County are about avoiding driving while impaired.
“I’m impressed that many people will call a taxi rather than drink and drive,” she said.
Helping run a taxi company can be exhausting at times but Morris said she likes the work.
“I do enjoy it,” she said. “There is never a dull day.”
