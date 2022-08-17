LA GRANDE — The future appears bright for a new La Grande barber shop which celebrates the past.
Business has been brisk at Adams Avenue Barber Shop as it enters its second week of operations after opening in early August.
“We have had 50 to 60 customers a day. It is more than we expected,” said Aaron Hutchison, one of the shop’s three barbers with Betty Trotter and Jim Wilson. All three are co-owners of the business.
Hutchison said that on Monday, Aug. 15, business was so brisk that he did not get a break after the shop opened at 8 a.m., until 12:30 p.m.
The new shop with almost one dozen mirrors, two widescreen televisions for watching sporting events and colorful decor will never be mistaken for a museum, but links to the past are as easy to spot as its cordless razors. Its blast from the past features include an ornate 1927 barber’s chair, a barber’s pole made in 1955 and photos of popular haircuts from the 1950s, including professional contour and forward-combed boogie cuts.
The staff at Adams Avenue delights in providing cuts from any era.
“We will do whatever someone wants. It is about them, not us,” Hutchison said
In addition to cuts, hot towel shaves are provided. Such shaves are a bit nostalgic.
“They are more a thing of the past but people still enjoy them,” Hutchison said.
The staff providing cuts and shaves has a combined 74 years of experience. Wilson has worked as a barber for 31 years, Hutchison for 15 years and Trotter for 29 years.
Hutchison said he was driven to become a barber because of how good he felt after getting a good haircut.
“It gave me confidence because I looked better,” he said, adding he also wants other people to experience what he did.
Hutchison said he feels responsible for all of his customers after they leave.
“When they walk out, my reputation is on their head,” he said.
Hutchison, Bond and Trotter strive to create a comfortable environment. The three barber chairs all face toward those waiting to have a haircut, making it easier for people to enjoy each other’s company.
“When people are face to face they are more likely to engage in conversation,” Wilson said. “We want our customers to have fun and to be relaxed.”
Hutchison said the format is working in terms of getting everyone in the shop to interact with entertaining banter.
“Some really good conversations come out of here,” he said.
To enhance the barbershop experience all adults are offered free complimentary drinks, including Tequila Sunrises and Bloody Marys and Oregon Fog from Side A Brewing in La Grande. Complimentary coffee and bottled water is also provided.
All customers are walk-ins and no appointments are taken.
“We do not want people to have to plan the day around an appointment. We want to do what works for him,” Wilson said.
