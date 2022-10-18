ELGIN — Pushing open the door at Tipsy Tulip, 150 South Eighth Ave., shoppers are welcomed into the unique space.
The small store is packed full of fun items — from quirky beer koozies and silly scented soaps to vintage journals and fashionable clothes.
“I feel like if you have a good sense of humor you’ll like this store,” owner Kyla Murphy-Miller said. “I just wanted a place where people could come in and laugh at what we have.”
Murphy-Miller opened her shop at the end of September. She thinks there are great gift shops and stores in Elgin, but wanted to create another retail option for residents — especially something that catered to younger shoppers.
“I’ve always crafted, like crocheting, and liked making stuff. The opportunity presented itself, this was a vacant space, so I thought I’d just jump right in and see if I could make it work,” she said.
While they do make great gifts, shoppers should not expect to find flowers for sale in Tipsy Tulip. Murphy-Miller said she picked the name because she thought it was whimsical and liked the alliteration.
“I wanted something fun and catchy that has a ring to it. I also love gardening and flowers, so it fit right in,” she said.
Murphy-Miller hopes to carry more gardening items in the future, but does not plan to branch into flowers. She doesn’t want to undercut any other local businesses and Shaw Creek Flower Farm already sells flowers at Learning Haystack Produce, Murphy-Miller said.
Clothing is another area where she could see herself expanding. There is a little back room behind the counter that is currently used as a storage area. In the future she would like to turn the space into a dressing room so that shoppers can try on clothing.
“I would like to carry more clothing because we don’t really have a shop here in Elgin that’s a little boutique. I know a lot of the other stores have sweatshirts and T-shirts, but I would like to add to that,” Murphy-Miller said.
Tipsy Tulip is currently a one-woman show — Murphy-Miller curates the item selection, runs the social media page, tends the store and handles everything in between. She said her husband has been supportive and willing to help out when needed — such as cooking up burgers for the grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 24. If the business grows she would like to bring in other employees to help out.
Currently Tipsy Tulip does not have regular store hours. Interested shoppers can check the store’s Facebook page to find out when Murphy-Miller will be in her store daily.
