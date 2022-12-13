Jacob Cooper, owner of Cooper Auto Sales in La Grande, poses with a pickup for sale Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at his new lot on Jefferson Avenue. Cooper Auto Sales, which sells pre-owned cars ranging from $5,000 to $10,000, offers financing options for people will both good and bad credit.
Dick Mason/The Observer
Jacob Cooper, owner of Cooper Auto Sales, checks the engine of a Ford F-350 pickup at his business on Jefferson Avenue in La Grande on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.
Dick Mason/The Observer
LA GRANDE — Jacob Cooper believes people with less than perfect credit deserve an opportunity to purchase a quality, pre-owned vehicle at an affordable price.
Cooper is the owner of La Grande’s newest car business, Cooper Auto Sales, which opened in June. Cooper Auto Sales specializes in pre-owned cars and trucks in the $5,000 to $10,000 range and offers a number of financing packages, including one in which all the financing is done through the dealership and no credit checks are made.
“We are the only auto business in Union County that offers in-house financing with no credit check,” said Cooper, whose business is located at 2213 Jefferson Ave.
Cooper said he realizes many people may have poor credit because of circumstances beyond their control.
“Things happen in life,” he said.
The no credit check option is available to anyone who makes a qualified down payment and has a job with a regular income. The option helps customers who are caught in what is often a no-win situation, Cooper said, adding it is difficult to get loans from banks for low-cost vehicles because if the owner defaults, it is harder for the bank to get its money back.
Cooper said it is actually easier for someone with bad credit to get a loan for a car or truck that costs at least $20,000 rather than in the $5,000 to $10,000 range, but not everyone wants to take on that much debt.
Cooper Auto Sales also offers more traditional financing for people with good credit ratings.
Cooper purchases many of the vehicles in his inventory at auctions and then reconditions them at his company’s shop. He prefers to do all reconditioning work himself, reducing his expenses and making it possible to pass on savings to his customers.
He adjusts his inventory based on customer needs. For example, he boosted his stock of all-wheel drive vehicles after a snowstorm hit Northeastern Oregon in early November, making driving conditions treacherous.
“My phone blew up with requests for all-wheel drive vehicles,” he said, explaining that all-wheel drive vehicles are great fordriving on snow and ice because all four wheels receive power.
Cooper also tries to keep his inventory stocked with as many pickup trucks as he can, but it is difficult because of their popularity.
“It is hard to keep them on the lot,” he said. “Trucks are very popular because of the area we live in.”
Cooper moved to La Grande one and a half years ago after working in the auto dealership business for many years. He said he has worked in the automotive field for most of his life. He has worked restoring classic cars, served as a vehicle service technician and is certified to paint vehicles and do body work.
He said he cannot think of a better place to live than La Grande.
“I love the town of La Grande,” he said. “It is a place I want to spend the rest of my life. La Grande has a good sense of community.”
