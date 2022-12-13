LA GRANDE — Jacob Cooper believes people with less than perfect credit deserve an opportunity to purchase a quality, pre-owned vehicle at an affordable price.

Cooper is the owner of La Grande’s newest car business, Cooper Auto Sales, which opened in June. Cooper Auto Sales specializes in pre-owned cars and trucks in the $5,000 to $10,000 range and offers a number of financing packages, including one in which all the financing is done through the dealership and no credit checks are made.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.