LA GRANDE— The interior of Red Cross United Drug Store in La Grande is set to receive a makeover.
The store is preparing to have major renovation work done for the first time in at least 20 years.
“I can’t wait (for the renovation work to start). It is much needed. The updating will really brighten things up,” said Misty Golden, the store’s front end manager.
The revamp work includes repainting the store’s interior. The store’s paint, much of which is green, will be replaced by a coat of a color to be determined later, Golden said.
“It will be brighter, that is for sure,” she said.
She said Red Cross Drug United Store’s green paint dates back to the 1980s.
“It is outdated,” Golden said.
The drug store’s carpeted floor also is recieving a new look. The store’s blue carpet will be removed and replaced by flooring. Golden said the store’s carpeting is beginning to fray.
A third project will involve one of the store’s two pharmacies, its retail and institutional long term care pharmacy, which serves assisted living centers. Plans call for the retail pharmacy, which is outside the institutional pharmacy, to be moved out further into the main store area.
“By extending out both pharmacies, they will each have more room to grow,” Golden said.
This growth will include the addition of more rooms for giving shots, for pharmacists to consult with people about drugs and the use of health supplements and more.
Additional space will be needed in the store to allow for the planned renovation work to be completed. To create this Red Cross United Drug is clearing out a significant amount of merchandise via a remodeling sale.
A date has not been set for the renovation work to start, but this much is certain, the store’s hours will not be cut back while the work is done.
“We are not closing, we will be open throughout the remodeling,” Golden said.
The process of planning for the renovation work is being complicated by the state’s COVID-19 social distancing rules.
“Planning all this has been a little wild,” Golden said.
