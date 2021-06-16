ISLAND CITY — After 19 years, AC Powersports in Island City has new ownership.
Robert Bates, owner of Legacy Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, bought AC Powersports in late May after nearly two decades under previous owner, Cody Richelderfer.
“The old owner decided that it was time for something different, and it was a very smooth deal, so the process itself was nice and easy,” Bates said. “We were talking about it for a couple of months, and it just came together.”
AC Powersports first opened in 1998 and sells motorized sport vehicles, such as ATVs, motorcycles and dirt bikes.
Their accessory store also sells replacement and add-on parts for these vehicles, and their service center provides maintenance and repair.
Bates has big plans for the business — starting with a name change. He is in the process of changing the name to Legacy Powersports, the first of several changes.
“We plan on expanding the brands and models that we are carrying,” he said. “For example, we’re looking to get more side-by-sides and also snowmobiles.”
According to Bates, both the sales floor and service shop occupy 5,000 square feet and might be expanded with increased demand. Along with this, he plans on immediately adding a new hire to the current team of four salesmen and improving service in the shop.
“We also plan on expanding the service department because there’s not a whole lot of places around that are able to do service on these vehicles, so we want to make sure we can offer a quick turnaround,” Bates said.
Richelderfer said Bates was a prime candidate for new ownership based on his experience and resources at the Legacy car dealership.
“His company is going to bring a lot of resources, including an experienced staff,” Richelderfer said. “He knows how to sell cars so I think that’ll easily transition into selling bikes as well.”
Richelderfer bought the company in 2002, although his job as a race team technician has kept him away from the business in recent years.
“I’m not here that often, so I thought it would be better to leave it in other hands,” he said.
Under Bates’ ownership, Richelderfer said he is confident that the business is going to grow and continue providing quality service, something he always made a priority.
“I want to thank everyone that has supported us for the last 20 years,” Richelderfer said. “It’s been a great experience, and I’m just hoping that they can make it even bigger and better than before.”
