New owner of Countryside Kennels Peggy Case stands outside the kennel building at 62616 Fruitdale Lane in La Grande on Friday, Aug 26, 2022. Case started training at the kennel is October 2021 and purchased the business in December of that year.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
LA GRANDE — As cars and trucks pull up the long driveway to Countryside Kennels, 62616 Fruitdale Lane, Peggy Case already knows which furry pet will emerge. She greets her regulars — both human and canine — by name.
Toward the end of last year, Case was looking for a change and, as it happened, so was the previous owner of Countryside Kennels. She started training at the kennel in October 2021 and officially purchased the business in December of that year, Case said.
“I always had dogs all my life. I’m a huge animal lover, so it was a natural thing for me,” Case said.
Case was no stranger to running a business. Prior to running Countryside Kennels she owned and operated two coffee shops, including 2 Broke Girls Coffee Time in Island City.
For the dogs, it’s all about route, Case said. Surrounding the main building as an extensive network of fenced in yards, where the pups get to run around and play four times a day. They get fed twice a day. For dietary reasons, Case recommends that owners bring their pet’s food along with them to the kennel, but she will provide food for an additional $1 per day per pet if needed.
According to Case she has not had to make many business changes. Countryside Kennels was already a well established and respected business.
“There was no reason to make business changes,” she said.
In addition to Case, there are nine part-time employees who help out at the kennel — two college students and seven high schoolers. The two college age employees predate the change in ownership, but this is a first job for all of the high school students. Case provides a lot of training and really strives to be a role model for all of the students.
“We have a great group, a great staff. I adore them all, we all get along great,” Case said.
The employees love yard time with the dogs as much as the pups do. Many of them are also student athletes and can keep up with the most energetic of the dogs.
“The staff takes great care of the animals,” Case said.
She has made some aesthetic upgrades, such as a new paint job for the building. A new coat of paint inside the kennels is on the to-do list.
Case also plans to install cameras in the kennel, so that owners can look in on their pets throughout the day or when away from home on longer trips.
“People who bring their pets here know what we are about,” Case said.
