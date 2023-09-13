The Wilsons and their store employees pose in August 2023 at the new Appliances and More at the corner of Greenwood Street and Jefferson Avenue in La Grande. Pictured, from left, are Chris Rebitzke, Dustin Dinger, co-owner Jay Wilson, Melissa Quinn, Jeanette Thompson, Megan Dinger and co-owner Kristin Wilson.
Jay and Kristin Wilson of Appliances and More in Baker City and La Grande were awarded “Dealer of the Year” honors from the BrandSource buying group in the Rocky Mountain region on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, during the BrandSource National Convention and Expo in Nashville, Tennessee. The Wilsons, who have been in the appliance industry for more 22 years, expanded their business by opening a new store in La Grande in August.
Kristin Wilson, right, chats with patrons during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Appliances and More on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in La Grande. Owners Kristin and Jay Wilson have been in the appliance business for more than 22 years.
The Wilson family — from left, Kinley, Jarin, Jay, Jaxin, Kristin and Jett — pose outside Appliances and More during the new store's ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in La Grande. Jay and Kristin Wilson own a store in Baker City and have expanded their business into Union County.
The massage chairs on display at Appliances and More were a popular spot during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. The new La Grande store offers a wide variety of appliances as well as mattresses, hot tubs, saunas, massage chairs and furniture.
A large inflatable duck hangs out in a hot tub on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at the new Appliances and More store at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Greenwood Street in La Grande. Along with furniture and appliances, the store sells higher-end hot tubs made by Marquis Spas in Independence, Oregon.
LA GRANDE — Appliances and More, of Baker City, has opened its second store at 212 Greenwood St., La Grande.
Owners Jay and Kristin Wilson have been in the appliance business for more than 22 years, and they were honored as “Dealers of the Year” at the national 2023 BrandSource Convention & Expo in Nashville, Tennessee, in August. Their recognition in the appliance industry is well earned.
