LA GRANDE — New business owners Reyna and Craig Moschkau will be hosting a grand opening on Thursday, July 7, of their new retail women’s clothing store, Bout Time Boutique, 109 Depot St., La Grande.
The Moschkau couple moved back to La Grande in 2020 from Gresham and founded Bout Time Boutique LLC last February in response to a need they noticed for more retail options in downtown La Grande.
“I serve on the Union County Chamber board and La Grande’s Economic Vitality Committee for Downtown Main Street, and everywhere we go and talk to people they say they want more retail, so we’re trying to fill a need for women in Union County and surrounding counties,” Craig Moschkau said.
The store will be open Thursdays through Sundays and will carry clothing inventory for everyday wear for women, including jeans, leggings, sweatshirts and hoodies.
“We’re also going to have a lot of stylish, updated clothes, dresses, T-shirts, anything women can wear any day of the week,” he added. “We will be inclusive of all sizes so that people coming into the store feel that they can find something they can wear. There will be a limited selection of footwear there too.”
Moschkau said the store window display will be changed out frequently so that customers can see a variety of the store’s inventory. Customers can try on their clothing in one of two dressing rooms.
“We’re really trying to create a place that people from surrounding counties can come to as well, including Baker, Wallowa and people from Pendleton,” he said.
With the rise of online shopping, Moschkau said women don’t have the option of trying clothes on before purchasing and finding out what actually feels comfortable to them. That’s what Bout Time Boutique wants to give their shoppers, a retail space in which to explore and try things on at their leisure.
Bout Time Boutique practices and promotes the “buy local” motto, and the owners encourage customers to visit them and discover the affordability of the shop’s comfortable women’s clothing for everyday wear.
