GP Myron and Dotty in Field.jpg

Myron and Dotty Miles, of Miles Ranch in North Powder, have been named 2022 Agriculturists of the Year by Oregon Aglink.

 Oregon Aglink/Contributed Photo

SALEM — Sustainable grazing and top-notch genetics are key for beef cattle raised at Miles Ranch in North Powder.

It was here Myron Miles grew up before meeting Dotty, from Klamath Falls, while they were attending Oregon State College — now Oregon State University.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.