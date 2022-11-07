SALEM — Sustainable grazing and top-notch genetics are key for beef cattle raised at Miles Ranch in North Powder.
It was here Myron Miles grew up before meeting Dotty, from Klamath Falls, while they were attending Oregon State College — now Oregon State University.
The couple, both in their early 80s, married in 1962 and spent years hopscotching around the state for work. Myron was a county extension agent in Josephine County, operated a small feedlot in Klamath Falls, and even found his way back to Baker County as a dairyman.
That last arrangement didn’t last, with Myron quipping, “Everyone should have to milk cows once in their life — it’s all up from there.”
Finally, in 1980, the couple returned to North Powder for good after buying a 1,400-acre property. Today, Miles Ranch runs 250 head of mother cows.
The couple will be recognized by Oregon Aglink as the 2022 Agriculturists of the Year during the organization’s annual Denim and Diamonds dinner and auction fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 18.
Myron also has a breeding program, using artificial insemination. He works with American Breeders Service Global, a company that sells semen from bulls, carefully choosing genetic traits that will allow his cows to grow bigger, faster and produce higher-quality meat.
Cows at Miles Ranch are rotated regularly in pastures to avoid overgrazing and spreading invasive weeds. A smaller portion of the land is dedicated to growing alfalfa, with minimal tillage and cover crops to prevent soil erosion.
“You need to protect the environment and our resources, so our kids and grandkids will still have food,” he said.
Away from the ranch, Myron is a board member for the Baker Valley Soil and Water Conservation District and has spent 60 years advocating for ranchers with the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association. He was president of the Baker County Livestock Association when the county adopted its right-to-farm ordinance, protecting growers from nuisance complaints.
Meanwhile, Dotty remains active as a board member for Blue Mountain Community College and the local Baker City Rotary Club.
“We wouldn’t know how to act if we didn’t have a calendar that was completely clogged up with things to do,” Myron said.
The couple said they are pleased and honored to be recognized as Agriculturists of the Year by Oregon Aglink.
“Not only do we pride ourselves on how we run our ranch,” Myron said, “but we think that we’ve helped others along the way to improve their cattle and way of life, too.”
Oregon Aglink is a nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to agricultural education and outreach. Denim and Diamonds raises money for programs such as Adopt a Farmer, pairing farms with middle school classrooms for field trips and activities.
Every year, Oregon Aglink selects a group, business or individual as its Agriculturist of the Year, recognizing outstanding contributions to the agriculture industry as a whole.
