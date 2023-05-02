Nursery stock

Greenhouse and nursery crops are the top agricultural crop in Oregon, according to a list updated by the USDA in April 2023, earning approximately $1.3 billion in 2021. That was an increase of 10% over the industry’s value in 2020 and represents 22% of the total value of all Oregon agriculture.

SALEM — The Oregon Department of Agriculture has updated its list of the top 20 most valuable agricultural commodities statewide, with the nursery industry retaining the top spot.

There were, however, a few notable changes, including a first-ever appearance by industrial hemp.

