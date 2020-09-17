PORTLAND — The Oregon Liquor Control Commission announced it suspended the liquor license of a Jackson County business for violating public health social distancing and face covering requirements.
The suspension for Rogue Jet Boat Adventures went into effect Sept. 10, according to the press release from the OLCC, and banned the business from selling or serving alcoholic beverages for on-site consumption or sell any alcoholic beverages for off-site consumption.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office marine patrol asked the OLCC to monitor an event Sept. 4 in Central Point. Jefferson State Outfitters organized the event and capped attendance at 200, although social media promotions said more people could attend. Rogue Jet Boat Adventures managed the event.
OLCC compliance staff saw more than 200 people in attendance, and they were not wearing face coverings or social distancing, according to the press release, and neither were alcohol servers, who were under the control of Rogue Jet Boat Adventures.
The OLCC also reported it is investigating other potential violations that took place at the event.
This is the third immediate suspension the OLCC has issued for failure to comply with face covering or social distancing requirements. Suspensions for Jammin’ Salmon in Rogue River and the Coos Bay Speedway remain in effect.
