SALEM — The Oregon Department of Agriculture is now accepting 2022 noxious weed distribution data to include in the next WeedMapper update. The deadline for submission is Tueday, Feb. 28.
Data from earlier years will be accepted if it has not been shared before.
ODA is seeking data collected from any location containing Oregon state-listed noxious weeds. This includes new submissions for those who have previously contributed data and all past and current data from new contributors. State Weed Board grant recipients are required to submit new data from grant projects.
The following information is required:
• Exact weed location (latitude/longitude in decimal degrees) or GIS shapefile/geodatabase/feature class.
• Type of datum used to collect location (e.g., WGS84). This is not needed for GIS files.
• Weed species name (common and scientific).
• Contact person name, organization, address, phone and email.
• Oregon State Weed Board grant number (for OSWB grant data only).
The following information is also requested:
• Date of find
• Type of location (aquatic, field, forest, pasture, prairie, range, residential, riparian, right-of-way, urban, wetland).
• Frequency (spot, patch or solid stand).
• Treatment type and date (biocontrol, chemical, cultural, manual, mechanical, none)
• Number of plants (in quantity or net acres).
• Gross acres.
• Percent cover.
• Land ownership (BLM, USFS, other federal, state, county, city, private or unknown).
The data may be submitted in one of the following formats:
• GIS shapefiles or a file geodatabase. These can be point, line or polygon files, but point files are preferred. The attribute tables must contain the required information noted above and as much of the requested information as is available. A template file geodatabase can be sent upon request.
• ODA WeedMapper data submission form.
• Other electronic formats that have the data stored in table form are also acceptable but will be a lower priority for processing.
Paper forms will not be accepted.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.