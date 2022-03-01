SALEM — Oregon’s main export to Ukraine is fish but the country represents a small share of foreign trade for the state, according to Business Oregon, the state’s economic development agency.
Total exports to Ukraine in 2021 were $7,332,225, a fraction of Oregon’s $29.6 billion in total exports.
Business Oregon said the state exported $2.5 million worth of fish to Ukraine in 2021, making it the fifth largest market for Oregon. The majority was of that was Pacific whiting, also known as hake.
Total fish exports were $54.4 million and the top markets for Oregon were Canada, Japan, Nigeria and China.
By the numbers, here are the top 10 exports to Ukraine from Oregon last year, as reported by Business Oregon:
• Fish – $2,501,650
• Machinery, Except Electrical – $1,548,849
• Items donated for relief – $1,278,750
• Fabricated Metal Products – $684,191
• Computer And Electronic Products – $315,948
• Agricultural Products – $243,150
• Used Or Second-Hand Merchandise – $150,923
• Food And Kindred Products – $149,886
• Chemicals – $124,262
• Electrical Equipment, Appliances – $112,220
“Machinery appears to be a mix of things in terms of exports to Ukraine: machinery for screening minerals, telescopic sights and periscopes, sorting and scanning equipment,” said Nathan Buehler, of Business Oregon.
He said the agency’s work on helping Oregon companies develop export markets is focused on Japan, Europe, Canada and southeast Asia.
“We aren’t focused on growth in Ukraine,” Buehler said.
