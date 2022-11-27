Oregonians have historically earned less than people in other parts of the country, but over the past decade the state has narrowed the gap considerably.

Oregon’s per capita personal income was $61,596 last year, according to a new study by Molly Hendrickson, an economist with the Oregon Employment Department. That’s 96% of the national average. Oregonians made only 88% of the national average in 2011.

