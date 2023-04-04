SALEM — The number of Oregon job vacancies has fallen sharply since last spring, but the state still had 86,000 job openings last fall, according to the latest quarterly survey from the Oregon Employment Department.
That’s down by a fifth in six months but still far higher than before the pandemic, when Oregon had just 51,000 unfilled jobs. The pandemic scrambled employment patterns and hiring needs, leaving organizations across Oregon and all over the country desperate to hire.
Vacancies remain elevated in fields that shut down during the pandemic, retail clerks, restaurant cooks and waiters among them. And health care jobs remain in especially short supply.
“Increased turnover and competition for workers across the economy drove demand for particular occupations,” employment department economist Jessica Nelson wrote in a new analysis.
Here’s a look at the occupations with the most job openings. (The vacancies are annualized, so the total numbers are higher than in the fall data.)
The occupations with the biggest decreases in job vacancies during 2022 were personal care aides and retail workers, each with about one-third fewer openings than the prior year. But even with many jobs filled, they were still the job categories with the most openings.
Custodians, maintenance personnel, dishwashers and bartenders had the biggest increase in job openings — all up by more than 50% last year. The number of openings for custodians more than doubled, according to the state data.
The ongoing worker shortage appears to be pushing wages higher. The average hourly pay for Oregon job openings was $24.12 last fall, up 5.5% from a year earlier after adjusting for inflation.
Oregon doesn’t track wage data by occupation, but it does track it by industry. Unsurprisingly, industries with large numbers of unfilled jobs tend to be those at the lower end of the pay scale — food prep, for example, averages just $15.49 an hour. That’s only a little above the Portland area’s minimum wage of $14.75 per hour.
Vacancies are high, though, in some comparatively well-paying fields, particularly in health care and construction. That reflects the specialized skills those industries require, and the slow process of filling needs in industries disrupted by the pandemic and the associated economic upheaval.
