SALEM — Oregon OSHA announced it has launched a free educational video to help employers and workers understand the requirements of a temporary rule that strengthens protections against the spread of the coronavirus in employer-provided housing and labor-intensive farm operations.
The 12-minute video — available in English (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2VZB15dsxEo&fe) and Spanish (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9xQAoQYTwY&fe) — uses engaging graphics and concise narration to give an overview of the rule’s three key parts: field sanitation, labor housing and transportation.
Roy Kroker, consultation and public education manager for Oregon OSHA, said in a press release the agency created the video to help employers and workers who operate in this industry to understand the requirements of the rule.
The video’s topics include the appointment of physical distancing officers and other rule changes in field sanitation and housing operations. It also addresses requirements in transportation.
The video is intended to supplement — not replace — a careful reading of the rule.
The rule stems from a March 20 request to immediately adopt requirements related to such housing and operations. Instead, Oregon OSHA treated the request as a petition for rulemaking and put it on a faster evaluation track than normal.
The division reviewed more than 120 comments as part of the public process.
The division delayed enforcement of the rule, most of which took effect May 11, until June 1 in response to requests from employers for more time to comply. The rule will remain in effect until no later than Oct. 24.
Learn more about the rule at https://osha.oregon.gov/covid19/Pages/default.aspx or call 503-378-3272.
To learn more about Oregon OSHA, visit osha.oregon.gov/Pages/index.aspx.
